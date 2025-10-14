Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Killer Mike, Andre 3000 and Big Boi of The Group Outkast perform at the 2016 ONE MusicFest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Killer Mike, JID and Sleepy Brown will perform in tribute to Outkast at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Each artist represents a different era of Atlanta’s Hip Hop legacy.

The ceremony will take place on Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Outkast is getting welcomed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by some friendly faces. Over the weekend, the Rock Hall announced that Killer Mike, JID and Sleepy Brown will be performing at the induction ceremony for the Atlanta Hip Hop icons. The three artists are intimately familiar with André 3000 and Big Boi, as they have been a part of their over 30-year career. The ceremony will be going down on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles.

Sleepy Brown is an original member of the production company Organized Noize, along with Ray Murray and the late Rico Wade. The team of producers were instrumental in creating the sound Outkast utilized to become Hip Hop superstars. Alongside Outkast, Goodie Mob and others, they formed the Dungeon Family. The collective took their name from “The Dungeon,” the basement studio where they crafted their earliest hits, including Outkast’s classic debut, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.

Killer Mike was part of the next generation of the Dungeon Family. Discovered by Outkast, the Monster rapper appeared on the duo's Grammy Award-winning single "The Whole World" from their 2001 compilation album, Big Boi & Dre Present…OutKast. Killer Mike has also gained notoriety as one-half of Run The Jewels along with rapper and producer El-P.

As for JID, the critically acclaimed rapper is part of a current crop of southern artists getting praised for their lyricism. The Atlanta native has often credited Outkast as a major influence on his artistry.

Outkast will be joining a Rock Hall that now includes fellow rap luminaries like A Tribe Called Quest, Public Enemy, Tupac Shakur and N.W.A. Other inductees this year include Hip Hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa, Cyndi Lauper, The White Stripes, Joe Cocker and Chubby Checker.

The 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.