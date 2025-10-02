Image Image Credit Dominik Bindl / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Killer Mike attends FX's "The Lowdown" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on September 17, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Killer Mike always has an insightful opinion to share. The Atlanta rapper recently addressed Young Thug and YFN Lucci finally squashing their beef, saying it was a long time in the making and good for the city they all represent.

During his recent appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” Killer Mike spoke on higher-ups asking him to make sure his fellow Atlanta rappers didn’t resort to violence. “Violence is not good for money,” said the veteran emcee. “You guys who think that you run the streets — God bless our souls ‘cause I been one of those guys — we don’t run s**t.”

After detailing how the Black political class is not having any foolishness, Mike added, “I just want to tell the athletes and the entertainers to take yourself more seriously than the homies around you take you. ‘Cause they want you to be the top of the streets, and I’m telling you, you can be top of the suites if you play it right.”

Without naming any names, Killer Mike said he and T.I. got calls from “very powerful people” asking them to tell Thugger and Lucci, respectively, to “cut the bulls**t.” Although they relayed the messages, both young artists still ended up in jail; Thugger was arrested in May 2022 for the YSL Rico case and Lucci in Jan. 2021 for gang-related charges tied to a drive-by shooting.

For those unaware, Thugger and Lucci’s feud dates back to 2015 when Lucci's manager, Donovan "Nut" Thomas Jr., was allegedly shot and killed by YSL members. A couple of years later, Lucci apparently took offense to Thugger’s attire on the JEFFERY album cover -- enough to tweet, “Pac would've never wore a dress.” In 2017, the beef heightened with the two rappers taking to Instagram to threaten each other with bodily harm.

After serving jail stints for the aforementioned arrests, both rappers were released from prison within months of each other in late 2024 and early 2025. They seemingly hurled shots at each other over the arrival of their new albums — Thug’s UY SCUTI and Lucci’s ALREADY LEGEND — on the same Sept. 26 release date. However, the message of peace finally got through. Their beef had actually been squashed, as they collaborated on each other’s projects. While Lucci featured on Thugger's "Whaddup Jesus," Thug held down "Still Waiting" on Lucci’s LP.

During an interview with SiriusXM, Lucci spoke on why they finally shelved their issues. "We been through a lot," he empathized. "Everybody lost people. We lost people. Most important, we lost our time. We had to be away from our family. Come home, it's like, damn, what the hell can a n**ga do to grow? We gon' keep doing this s**t and end up back in jail... or we gon' fix this s**t and make [it] look good for the A?"

Looking good, and Killer Mike surely approves.