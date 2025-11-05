Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt King Harris and J'Nijah “Nana” Epps attend Pink Panther Party: Mariah The Scientist's 28th Birthday Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Rare photos and heartfelt messages marked King Jr.’s first birthday celebration.

The post garnered support from Zonnique Pullins, Young Dro and Reginae Carter.

King Jr. is T.I.’s third grandchild, continuing the Harris family’s growing legacy.

King Jr. has turned 1 year old! On Wednesday (Nov. 5), King Harris and J'Nijah “Nana” Epps celebrated their little one’s first birthday.

“Happy birthday, my son, my savior, my best friend, my everything,” King began his Instagram post. “Time flies by, don’t it? I remember getting locked up a month before you [were] born and, in the cell, thinking ‘bout if you and your mama [were] OK. Even [through the tough] times I went through in life, you are who I stayed strong for.”



King went on to express that he “always knew” he would have a son: “It was always my plan since [I was] a kid.” He continued, “You turn me from a boy to [a] man, son, and I appreciate you for that. We [are] gonna be best friends and have so much fun, but I'm still your father.”

Alongside the caption, King shared a carousel of photos and videos. In one clip, he’s seen holding King Jr. at the hospital, while another shows the little one listening to Young Thug’s “Killed Before” as his granddad, T.I., talks in the background. See the post below.

Plenty of celebrities and fans flooded the comments to celebrate King Jr.’s big day. The OMG Girlz’s Zonnique Pullins wrote, “Thank you for choosing us, KJ! Auntie [loves] you.”

Reginae Carter added, “Wow, it’s been a year already!! Happy birthday, KJ. TT Nae loves you.” Others, including K Carbon and Young Dro, also dropped their birthday wishes underneath the post.

Epps also shared her own montage of King Jr. on social media. “Happy birthday to my precious king. Time really flies. I really have a 1-year-old. I love you forever, baby boy,” she captioned the video, which was adorably soundtracked by Monaleo’s “Cosmic Love.”

King Jr. is T.I.’s third grandchild. The “Whatever You Like” hitmaker and Tiny’s first grandbaby, Hunter — daughter to Pullins — arrived in 2020. Several years later, the rapper’s son Domani Harris welcomed a daughter of his own.