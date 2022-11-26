Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images and Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Reginae Carter at the AMC Networks 2025 Upfront and Lil Wayne performing with The Roots during the 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Reginae Carter addressed backlash against ‘Tha Carter VI,’ saying the album’s value goes beyond TikTok trends.

She praised Lil Wayne’s lyricism and legacy, calling the project “universal” and “real s**t.”

Despite mixed reactions, the album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 108,000 units sold.

Just because you can’t do a TikTok dance to it doesn’t make it a bad album. On Sunday (June 15), Reginae Carter jumped online to defend her dad Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI after social media users called it “trash.”

“That's fine. That's what you want to say, but let me tell you something about my father and Tha Carter VI," Reginae began. "The fact that y'all can't get on TikTok and do a little dance to it? That [doesn't] mean that it's trash, babe.”

“My dad was talking real s**t,” she continued. “It's stuff on that album that you can hear in [NBA] 2K, in games, at f**king malls, at all types of stuff. It's universal, my love. Y'all need to take y'all's minds out of the TikTok world and get to the real bag. My dad is a lyricist, babe. My dad really talks s**t.”

Moments later, she referenced one of the most infamous bars from Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot”: “So, if you can't understand it, please move in silence like the 'G' in lasagna and get the f**k out of here. Thanks.”

Although Tha Carter VI might not be the strongest entry in the series, it did have more than a handful of deeply personal moments. For example, the New Orleans legend brought in his sons Kameron and Neal (aka Lil Novi) on “Rari” and “Mula Komin In,” respectively. Elsewhere on the LP, the Grammy winner reflected on his legacy on “Welcome to Tha Carter” and “Written History.”

Unfortunately, even with two bonus tracks and several special editions, Weezy couldn’t dethrone Morgan Wallen on the Billboard 200 chart. According to the publication, Tha Carter VI moved 108,000 album-equivalent units and ultimately opened at No. 2 in its debut week.

Reginae has been a huge Tha Carter fan since day one. During the 2022 Soul Train Awards, she told HipHopDX that her favorite verse came from “La La” on the third installment, which, fun fact, she actually inspired. “My daughter be the twinkle of my eye / You hurt her, you kill me, I ain’t ’bout to die,” she spat while channeling her father.