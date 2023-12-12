Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kodak Black Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kodak Black responded to fans’ concern over his alleged drug usage on Tuesday (Nov. 5). The “Roll in Peace” rapper appeared on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” livestream the night prior (Nov. 4), followed by clips of him seemingly popping a pill surfacing online.

“Y’all be on shrooms, acid, [and] all types of stupid a** s**t. I take one Perc, and y’all be so f**king butthurt,” Kodak said during Instagram Live, where he further claimed that people “don’t like a n**ga anyway.”

He went on to say, “That’s how I came in this b**ch. I wake up like this. If anything, give me drugs. Give me drugs, and I’ll chill. When I’m not high, when I ain’t higher than a b**ch, I’m vibing. When I’m high, I’m in my coma, bro. I ain’t talking to nobody 'cause I’m getting high.”

Kodak’s apparent drug use caught fans off guard, especially since he spent the 2023 holidays behind bars before getting released in February. He was originally charged with oxycodone possession, evidence tampering, and a parking violation. The first was later dropped after prosecutors couldn’t confirm whether the substance, believed to be cocaine during his initial arrest, was given to him as a prescription.

Meanwhile, in July, he gave a positive update on his road to sobriety. “Now I can wait a few days,” Kodak told fans. “I’m more proud of myself. I ain’t saying I couldn’t have; it was just like a n**ga was scared to be sober.” It marked a step in the right direction, considering he previously spent over $350,000 on rehabilitation.

As for Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” livestream, the Florida native seemed to be viewers’ least favorite guest appearance. Lil Uzi Vert, Miranda Cosgrove, who portrayed Carly Shay in “iCarly,” and GloRilla have been just a few of the exciting cameos to date.