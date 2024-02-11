Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images and Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images and Mike Marsland / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat, Lil Uzi Vert, Miranda Cosgrove Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat has the streaming game on lock. The revolutionary content creator has consistently found ways to create excitement around his Twitch streams. This time, he was able to bring on Lil Uzi Vert coming off the release of their latest album, ETERNAL ATAKE 2, and Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove from iCarly.

Cenat had fans stunned and wondered how he finessed bringing Cosgrove on his stream to recreate the introduction on her popular series, to create “KaiCarly” in celebration of “Mafiathon 2.” After jumping excitedly, he joined the talented actress at her podium in front of a large McDonalds sign, which seemed to symbolize his recent partnership with the fast-food giant. They recently tagged the AMP star to push their new Chicken Big Mac Meal.

Lil Uzi Vert had countless hilarious moments during their time on the stream. While promoting his latest album, ETERNAL ATAKE 2, the normally recluse rockstar-rapper popped out to hang with Cenat for a few hours in all white. After linking up with the streamer in the home, they were quick to praise him for the size of the house until they realized it was not his actual home. They later donated $10,000 live on stream once they realized that 20% of the earnings were going towards the school Cenat plans to build in Nigeria.

Cenat shared 3D renderings online of what he would like the school to look like on his socials last week. He plans to include multiple recreational areas that will feature the AMP logo. He was approved to build the school earlier this year. The idea came after a trip to Africa that he livestreamed with a few members of his collective.

Streamers like Cenat, Duke Dennis, Adin Ross, DJ Akademiks and others have grown in popularity over the last few years. This success has started to translate into bigger opportunities like brand deals, television and film roles and much more. While many see them as a threat to traditional music journalism, others believe streamers represent the evolution of storytelling in today’s digital landscape.