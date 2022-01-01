Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

kwn had a good feeling her kiss with Kehlani in their “worst behaviour (Remix)” video would get the internet talking, and safe to say, mission accomplished. The visual effort has over 5.4 million YouTube views in the month since its debut, with even more impressions on social media after fans caught wind of their on-screen chemistry.

On Thursday (March 13), during an interview with Billboard, the East London-born singer spoke about enlisting Kehlani for the remix, opening up for their “CRASH WORLD TOUR,” and much more. “We shot the video the day after the London show,” she detailed. “Both me and Kehlani were sick. It was a tough one to get through, but we did it.”

Kwn Reveals Concept Behind Her “Worst Behaviour (Remix)” Video

“We already had the idea of me being in front of the car, and one-take videos are a running theme for me, so we went from there,” kwn explained. According to her, director Chris Chance envisioned something “[that’s sexy and feels] like you’re stuck in this moment” without the viewer being "too distracted." She continued, "We decided to shake the Internet a bit and get this song really popping off — and that’s what we did.”

The video itself unfolded in a dimly lit room, with the two pacing around a black Ford Mustang Fastback and a Shibari dancer suspended in the background. Around the three-minute mark, they locked eyes and shared a kiss. The rest, of course, is history.

Who Is Kwn? What To Know About The Singer

Anyone not familiar with kwn is seriously missing out on an artist worth paying attention to. Before the aforementioned “worst behaviour,” she began bubbling with “nobody” from 2022’s episode wn EP. The six-song offering also boasted a lone feature from Scribz Riley, who appeared on “sweetie” and the criminally overlooked “making love.”

Alongside “lord i’ve tried” and “eyes wide open,” 2024 ended up being a relatively busy year for the rising star. She teamed up with DESTIN CONRAD on “IT’S ONLY YOU,” Jordan Adetunji for “Too Many Women,” and united with Kehlani for the first time on the While We Wait 2 standout cut “Clothes Off.”