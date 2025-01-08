Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quavo at The Rocket Foundation Summit on Gun Violence Prevention in 2024 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Quavo launched a trauma support fund through the Rocket Foundation after a violent weekend in Atlanta.

The fund directly supports mental health care for gun violence survivors.

The initiative builds on the Migos member’s ongoing efforts to address violence and honor Takeoff’s legacy through community action.

Quavo is doing something to help deal with gun violence in the United States, especially in his hometown. On Thursday (July 31), the Migos rapper announced that he was establishing a trauma fund to help victims of gun violence in Atlanta.

Quavo and The Rocket Foundation launched an Emergency Trauma Therapy Fund in direct response to the reportedly 49 people who were shot over the weekend in Atlanta. The violence was particularly personal in that two of the victims — Deshawn Johnson, 18, who attended Rocket Camp in 2024 and a Rocket Foundation grantee Offender Alumni leader Aaron “Coach Ball” Hines — were part of the foundation's family.

On Tuesday (July 29), local news outlet 11Alive reported that 47 people were shot, and five people were killed in Atlanta area shootings over four days, noting that there was a “surge” in violence. Although shootings and homicides for the year had been trending down, after the weekend, Atlanta recorded a 16% increase week over week.

The Rocket Foundation is donating and raising funds to providing mental health resources for those affected by gun violence. Donations are being accepted at the official Rocket Foundation page: https://www.pledge.to/rocket-foundation.

Quavo established the organization in November 2022 to honor the life of his nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff, who was shot and killed senselessly in a dispute at a bowling alley. The organization partners with local non-profits that lead community-based initiatives to help curb gun violence and deal with their resulting traumas.

While the future of Migos is still in limbo, Quavo is one of the featured artists on Metro Boomin’s new Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa mixtape.