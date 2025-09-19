Image Image Credit L. Busacca / Contributor via Getty Images and TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 21 Savage at 2024 TIME 100 dinner and Latto at 2025 MTV VMAs Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

21 Savage’s new verse on Hunxho’s “If Only” includes a cheetah print lyric that fans link to Latto.

Latto’s fashion choices and past interviews have added to the speculation.

Neither artist have confirmed the rumors, leaving fans to interpret the clues themselves.

Social media is still convinced that 21 Savage and Latto are an item. On Friday (Sept. 19), the London-born rapper appeared on Hunxho’s “If Only,” where he dropped a suspiciously telling line about cheetah print.

“Ain’t no pullin’ out, she told me keep it in / I done fell in love with the cheetah print,” Savage rapped in the latter verse. For those who don’t know, cheetah print is Latto’s signature. She sells a cheetah-print thong on her website, and just last month she launched a full collaboration with Apple Bottom that included several cheetah-inspired pieces.

Reacting to the bar online, one X user penned, “21 Savage’s feature about Latto in ‘If Only’ ate down.” Another person added, “If it wasn’t confirmed, then it is now. 21 Savage said he fell in love with that cheetah print!” Continue scrolling for more reactions.

It’s also worth mentioning that just a few bars later, Savage mentioned, “We just had a baby and we f**kin' for them six weeks up / So we goin' back-to-back, girl, we keepin' it.” As far as the public knows, Latto doesn’t have any children. She did, however, shut down pregnancy rumors back in May. “Do it look like I have some motherf**kin kids?” she asked her Instagram Live viewers, before jokingly adding, “Maybe from the back.”

Latto and Savage previously collaborated on “Pull Up” and “Wheelie,” the latter appearing on 777. Though, as she told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden last year, “the internet don’t know a Godd**n thing” about her dating life.

She said, “I like being private. It ain’t really nobody’s business. Listen to the music and you’ll know what you need to know.”

Musically, 2025 has mostly been features for Savage. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Metro Boomin on “Partying & Drinking” from A Futuristic Summa, Young Nudy for “ICED TEA,” and Travis Scott for “KICK OUT.”