Key Takeaways:

Metro Boomin addressed backlash from fans unfamiliar with his mixtape’s nostalgic sound on X.

The mixtape pays homage to early 2010s Atlanta trap, featuring artists from that era.

The producer confirmed a forthcoming collaboration with Travis Porter following the project’s release.

Metro Boomin knows Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa isn’t for everybody. On Sunday (Aug. 3) evening, the producer responded to criticism surrounding his latest project, which he’s described as a love letter to Atlanta’s sound in the early 2010s.

Taking to X, he claimed that many of his critics “get no b**ches and it shows,” before writing in a separate tweet, “If yo' homeboy never had to hold you up in the teen party while [you were] getting twerked on, then you might wanna sit this one out.”

“If you never had to write a number down, period, then you might wanna sit this one out,” another read. The beatmaker also humorously told anyone who started listening to rap in 2017, never wore clothes with the tag still on, or never shopped at stores like H&M and Aeropostale to “sit this out,” too. See the full thread below.

A Futuristic Summa arrived last Friday (Aug. 1) with 24 tracks, including the previously released “Slide” with Roscoe Dash and surefire cuts like “They Wanna Have Fun” and “Loose Screws.” In addition to frequent collaborators such as Future, 21 Savage and Young Thug, the producer tapped quite a few rappers who helped define Atlanta’s golden mixtape era.

Metro Boomin also kept a few of the city’s fallen soldiers close to heart. One fan wrote that A Futuristic Summa made them “miss all the Atlanta artists that passed in the last decade,” more specifically, Young Scooter, Takeoff, Bankroll Fresh, Trouble and Shawty Lo. The Grammy-nominated beatmaker responded to the comment, writing, “They were all heavy on my mind and heart while creating this. Forever missed. Never forgotten.”

Now that his own project has dropped, we can turn our attention to what's next for him. On Saturday (Aug. 2), he confirmed he’ll be lending production to Travis Porter’s next album. The St. Louis native also worked with Young Thug on material for UY SCUTI, which is hopefully set to drop before the end of 2025.