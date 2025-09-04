Image Image Credit Mario Skraban / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice performing at Rolling Loud Europe 2024 and Latto at YFN Lucci & Friends concert in Atlanta Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Latto and Ice Spice’s recent collaboration, “GYATT,” marks a major moment in female rap unity.

The track features playful bars and bold lyrics that nod to their past tension.

Fans are split on whether the beef is truly over, with some speculating on subtle disses in the verses.

Latto and Ice Spice have officially squashed their beef, and what better way to celebrate than with new music? On Wednesday (Sept. 3) night, the rappers released “GYATT,” with an accompanying music video slated to arrive on Friday (Sept. 5) at midnight.

For their first-ever collaboration, the pair use “gyatt” — slang for a big butt and a shortened form of "Godd**n" — in any and every way possible. Latto takes the lead in the record’s opening verse, in which she took a page out of Ice Spice’s playbook with a poop-related bar. “I s**t on h**s for sure, but I ain't into the scat / I turn around and thick s**t has entered the chat, okay,” the Atlanta artist spits.

After lending ad-libs to the chorus, Ice Spice takes over the second half of the track. “N**gas be so damn thirsty, trynna jump headfirst into this fountain / I done and brought the Bronx to the yacht like a Mayback truck, how this a** keep bouncing,” she raps. “Nickname Spice 'cause I'm always in the mix on top, so without me it's bland.”

Listen to “GYATT” below, then scroll on to see social media’s best reactions.

“GYATT” comes roughly a year after Latto and Ice Spice traded jabs in songs (“Think U The S**t (Fart)” and “Sunday Service”) and subtweets on social media, so naturally, fans were split. Some were relieved the beef was officially over, while others immediately debated who outrapped whom.

“I’m glad Ice Spice and Latto realized they [are] both too bad to be beefing,” one X user wrote. Another joked that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B might want to take notes. Someone else chalked up their link up to astrology, since they're “both Capricorn women.”

That being said, not everyone was convinced the feud is completely behind them. A few listeners suggested Latto may have slipped a jab at the “In Ha Mood” hitmaker into her verse. “Latto was [definitely] dissing Ice Spice on their song together,” one post read. Scroll down for more fan takes.