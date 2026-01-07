Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images, Lionel Hahn / Contributor via Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Latto attends the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on Sept. 13, 2025, Doja Cat attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, Cardi B attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, and YKNIECE attends iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Latto’s picks include Cardi B, Doja Cat, GloRilla, YKNIECE and herself for a reimagined “Not Tonight (Ladies Night).”

She also shouted out Pooh Beatz, Go Grizz and Coupe as producers she’d want to work on the beat.

Her vision highlights the collaborative spirit and evolution of women in Hip Hop today.

Although posse cuts, especially ones led entirely by women, are a rarity in today’s era of rap, Latto already has her dream lineup ready to go. On Tuesday (Jan. 6), the Atlanta rapper revealed who she’d recruit for a modern-day version of Lil’ Kim’s “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)” in her interview with Okayplayer.

“Hmmm… probably me, Doja Cat, YKNIECE, GloRilla and Cardi B. I think that checks a lot of boxes and is unexpected, haha,” Latto told the publication. She also knows who she wants behind the boards: “My favorite producers are Pooh Beatz, Go [Grizzly] and Coupe, so definitely one or all of my boys.”

Many of the artists that Latto mentioned are people she’s teamed up with before — some more recently than others. In September, she reunited with Cardi for “ErrTime (Remix),” their first record together since “Put It On Da Floor Again.” Meanwhile, Big Mama and Doja both appeared on Summer Walker’s TikTok-viral “Go Girl” back in November.

Latto and GloRilla already have multiple collaborations under their belt, while YKNIECE is a relatively new face compared to the other artists she named. As mentioned in Rap-Up’s Women In Hip Hop To Know Beyond The Major Stars list, the “Pressure” artist has popped up on plenty of big records over the past year, including PLUTO’s “WHIM WHAMIEE” and Metro Boomin’s “Take Me Thru Dere.”

Only time will tell if another “Ladies Night” ever materializes, but there’s at least a chance it could land on Latto’s next LP, which she confirmed is in the works. “I’m working on a new album, and no lie, I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited to share a body of work,” she told Okayplayer.

“With my last album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, I felt like I bet on myself and took a step into a new chapter. This is feeling like the new and improved version of that,” the Grammy-nominated artist continued.