LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes ever, but as of late, fans have pointed out his hilarious storytelling abilities. Sunday morning (Nov. 10), he shared details about his recent dream that featured Coach Krzyzewski, Duke University, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Fans are having a field day in response to his latest story.

James tweeted, “Just woke up from having a dream I was playing for Duke for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor Stadium! It was INSANE in there. Told Coach K it was an honor to suit up for him and he said the same thing back to me. He’s such a LEGEND! ” He continued in another tweet saying, “It turned right into a concert. Snoop & Dre were the performers and they was doing the song ‘The Next Episode’. The roof inside Cameron damn near came off! Haha. Then my [clock] went off and I woke up.”

One fan stated, “You wake up and decide to lie unprovoked.” Another user said, “His coach is so bad he’s dreaming about a good one.” While many fans attempted to make his post about the Los Angeles Lakers and their current record, others pointed out the fact that James is known for telling highly unbelievable stories.

On top of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg recently teasing their new joint project, they are both known Lakers fans, especially Snoop who has praised James for helping bring another championship to his beloved team.

James has made history this year with his son after becoming the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together. Despite this milestone, his friendship with Drake has seemingly become a casualty of the war between the Canadian emcee and Kendrick Lamar.

While Drake and James’s friendship has been documented — Drake going as far as having him tattooed — James supporting Lamar at his Juneteenth concert, “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends,” has seemingly caused a rift in their relationship. Fans noticed that the “Jumbotron S**t Poppin” rapper unfollowed the former NBA MVP on social media.

Lamar famously shouted out LeBron and Steph Curry during his menacing track, “meet the grahams,” saying, “keep the family away,” after alluding to Drake and his camp participating in foul play. He doubled down on the Billboard No. 1 hit “Not Like Us” rapping, “Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b**ch that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him.”

Neither James nor Drake have publicly spoke on their relationship following the release of “Not Like Us.”