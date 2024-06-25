Image Image Credit Katelyn Mulcahy / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James, Bronny James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If Dad of the Year were an award, LeBron James would be a front-runner to win it in a landslide. After successfully joining forces with his son on the Los Angeles Lakers, he is ready to continue his 2024 run supporting his eldest child’s dreams.

On Saturday (Oct. 12), LeBron tweeted, “Bronny just said he want his own ‘Skin.’ Activision, Call of Duty talk to me.” Within two hours, Call of Duty’s official Twitter account exclaimed, “We know Bronny is a shooter, let’s talk. First father son duo in NBA history. Could be a #CallOfDuty first too.”

Many fans championed LeBron for doing everything he can to see his son happy. One fan said, “This is so funny bro can just summon Bronny wishes like he a genie.” Another user explained, “When LeBron makes a call it happens, nobody has this much power man. I’m shaking just from reading this tweet, so demanding, so powerful. He knows he has the connections and the networks to do as he pleases and that he deserves because he worked so hard to get to where he is.”

Bronny James has always been known for his love for hooping and gaming. The FaZe Clan representative is set to level up again with his skin on Call of Duty. Artists like Offset, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Tee Grizzley and Lil Durk are all known for their involvement in the gaming industry. Even newcomers like BigXthaPlug have created Twitch accounts that have captured the attention of their fans.

Gaming culture is largely responsible for the birth of streamers like Kai Cenat, Adin Ross and more. What started as people coming to watch people play games has become endless avenues of entertainment that are showcasing a different side of these new creatives.

LeBron and Savannah James recently received praise on social media for showing appreciation to the USC training staff in Netflix's new docuseries, “Starting 5,” whom they believe are single-handedly responsible for saving their son’s life after he suffered cardiac arrest during a pre-season practice in July 2023.