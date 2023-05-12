Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Durk is offering aid to those affected by Hurricane Milton. On Wednesday (Oct. 9) evening, the Chicago rapper announced that his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation is expected to send water and food supplies to Florida to help with recovery efforts.

“Me and my team [at Neighborhood Heroes Foundation] want to put [a] focus on the tragic situation in the Florida areas. We want to be ahead of everything, and we [are] planning to get water and food together for the aftermath of the hurricane,” he wrote via an Instagram Story. “Inshallah. We will keep everybody in our dua.”

According to AP News, Hurricane Milton left more than 3.2 million homes and businesses without power in addition to triggering several tornados. The storm resulted in at least four deaths and added to the devastation caused by September’s Hurricane Helene. “We will better understand the extent of the damage as the day progresses,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared.

“We have flooding in places and to levels that I’ve never seen, and I’ve lived in this community for my entire life,” Plant City’s Bill McDaniel said on Thursday (Oct. 10) morning. The city manager also reported 13.5 inches of rain and noted that emergency crews rescued 35 residents the night before.

The “All My Life” hitmaker launched the Neighborhood Heroes Foundation in 2020. “Our mission is to empower and collaborate with everyday heroes who are taking the lead to make a positive difference in the lives of those within under-resourced neighborhoods,” the non-profit organization declared.

Durk is expected to share his forthcoming album, Deep Thoughts, on Oct. 18. Across the 17-song tracklist, fans can look forward to “Late Checkout” featuring Hunxho, as well as pre-release offerings “Turn Up A Notch” and “Monitoring Me.”