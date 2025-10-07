Image Image Credit Luke Hales / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on March 02, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

LeBron James teased a major announcement, before revealing a new Hennessy V.S.O.P. collaboration.

The campaign reimagines a controversial sports moment as a luxury branding play.

The limited-edition bottle reflects James’ ongoing influence in lifestyle marketing and cultural storytelling.

LeBron James nearly gave basketball fans a heart attack after teasing the “decision of all decisions” on Monday (Oct. 6). As it turns out, he’s not retiring. Instead, the basketball star is launching a collector’s edition of Hennessy, which he revealed on Tuesday (Oct. 7).

“Well, everyone’s on pins and needles across the country,” a man seated across the table from him says in the announcement video. “LeBron, fans want to know where you’re taking your talents this year. What’s your decision?” James responded, “Man, this is tough. In this fall, I’ma be taking my talents to Hennessy V.S.O.P.”

It wasn’t exactly the big announcement fans expected, but it’s far from the first time James has pulled off something like this. The “Second Decision” campaign essentially served as a callback to his infamous 2010 special, “The Decision,” in which he revealed he was joining the Miami Heat in free agency.

For anyone wondering what’s inside the “vibrant orange bottle,” Hennessy V.S.O.P. combines vanilla and mellow oak for a smooth, balanced flavor. It also carries notes of fresh apricot. According to the cognac brand, the collector's edition invites fans to “connect, celebrate and share in a new era of sociability.”

"It's an honor to continue this partnership with Hennessy,” James said in a press statement. “Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence and boundary pushing, and this new limited edition is another chapter in that story. The design features my crowning gesture, which is special for me and stands for celebration and connection. That's what this bottle is made for."

“This is a tribute to LeBron's extraordinary journey and to a defining moment in the history of sport; it is a privilege to partner with him in a way that is both genuine and celebratory,” Hennessy’s Chief Marketing Officer Vincent Montalescot added.

In other news, James appeared on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 3” marathon last Tuesday (Sept. 30) where he cut the livestreamer’s hair. “It’s gone, champ,” the famed NBA player told the New York native after he surpassed his 1 million subscribers goal.