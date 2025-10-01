Image Image Credit Justin Tafoya / Stringer via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James at LA Lakers v. Denver Nuggets game and Kai Cenat attends the 2023 Streamy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A promise is a promise. After surpassing 1 million Twitch subscribers during his “Mafiathon 3” marathon, Kai Cenat stuck to his word and cut off his dreads. The honors went to none other than LeBron James, who showed up for the final day of the livestream on Tuesday (Sept. 30).

“They got the goal, so I gotta do it,” the two-time Streamer of the Year winner said. Moments later, LeBron let Kai Cenat’s mother snip the first loc, before taking over himself. “Let’s do it!” the Los Angeles Lakers forward exclaimed. Afterward, he told him, “It’s gone, champ.”

Also in the building were LeBron’s youngest daughter, Zhuri James, and the Clover Boys — Rakai, Ray, and Tylil James — who gathered around to record the eagerly awaited moment. Holding his dreads in one hand, Cenat posed with LeBron before the NBA legend gave his chat a motivational send-off.

“If you’re somebody growing up without a mom, without a dad, without siblings, without a passion, without a goal, without life in general, bro, it’s not over for you. The man above never gives us more than we can handle,” LeBron said. “Everyone has a purpose. You just have to find that purpose and then tap into that purpose.”

“None of us can do it by ourselves,” he explained, pointing to Cenat’s 30-day livestream as “a true testament” to that message. “Lock in. Believe in what you believe in. Nobody else matters. At the end of the day, be true, be loyal, be perseverant — just love yourself, man.”

Cenat’s “Mafiathon 3,” like the first two, was a massive success. The around-the-clock subathon not only surpassed its target but pushed his Twitch subscriber count past 1.1 million, thanks in large part to all the guests. Over the course of the month, the New York native welcomed Latto, Ice Spice, Mariah Carey, Quenlin Blackwell, Marlon Wayans, Ray J, and Kim Kardashian, among others.

The day before LeBron’s appearance, Cenat reunited with Druski and Kevin Hart for another sleepover stream. During it, the trio also debuted their upcoming comedy film, Livestream From Hell.