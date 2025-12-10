Image Image Credit George Pimentel / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NBA Player Lebron James and Rapper Drake attend the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

LeBron James appeared in a Canyon ad wearing a yellow NOCTA L’Art Bala Tech jacket, sparking online buzz.

The ad dropped amid speculation about LeBron and Drake’s friendship following the Kendrick Lamar feud.

NOCTA, Drake’s Nike sub-label, remains a player in the intersection of sports and streetwear culture.

Not even an alleged fallout with Drake can stop LeBron James from wearing a Nike jacket. Specifically, the future NBA Hall of Famer appeared in a new ad wearing apparel from Drake’s NOCTA clothing line.

Although once the best of friends, it seems the Toronto rapper and James have fallen out since the ballplayer aligned with Kendrick Lamar. In late 2024, the Akron native was seen rapping along to K. Dot’s “tv off” before a Lakers game. But most famously, he was present during the Compton rapper’s “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert on Juneteenth 2024 in Los Angeles.

The clear sign that Bron and the 6 God were on the outs was in July 2025 when it was reported that Drake covered a tattoo of the former’s high school basketball jersey. In its place was the jersey of reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With all this drama in mind, social media immediately noticed James rocking a yellow Nike x NOCTA L'Art Bala Tech jacket in a Canyon ad. James took to Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 9) to reveal his collab with the famed bike manufacturer.

“@canyon always keeping my bikes looking and feeling good! They got another one on the way I can’t wait to show ya’ll,” was the caption of the teaser video.

NOCTA is a sub-label of Nike that was created in partnership with Drake. Featuring streetwear standard attire like hoodies, tees, tracksuits, and sneakers, it launched in 2020 as a standalone brand.

There is no indication when Bron, who is a Nike spokesman, filmed the commercial. But maybe it was a coded olive branch to his old buddy? In an interview with Complex in September 2025, King James spoke on the state of his relationship with the “No New Friends” rapper. "Obviously [we’re in] different places right now, currently,” said the Lakers forward. “He's doing his thing, I'm doing mine, but it's always love for sure."