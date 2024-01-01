Image Image Credit Noel Vasquez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James, Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LeBron James is known for being one of the biggest fans of Hip Hop in the National Basketball Association. After helping boost the streams of countless artists, including 6lack, Travis Scott, Tee Grizzley, Currensy, Nipsey Hussle and more, he also went as far as being credited as an executive producer on 2 Chainz’s 2019 album, Rap or Go to the League.

While his relationship with Drake has been highly documented over the years, many believe that James’ support of Kendrick Lamar has weakened their bromance. Although Drake has a tattoo of the four-time NBA Champion and league MVP, he recently unfollowed him on social media after Bron was present for “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” on Juneteenth 2024 in Los Angeles. Savannah James has also been seen wearing pgLang merchandise over the summer.

On Friday night (Nov. 29), LeBron was seen rapping alongside Lamar’s GNX standout, “tv off,” during the layup lines ahead of their marquee matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fans quickly picked up on King James mouthing lyrics to the Lefty Gunplay-assisted bop on television. One fan exclaimed, “Are we all gonna keep pretending he and Drake weren't best buds before this beef started?” Someone else stated, “S**T IS SO GAS EVEN LEBRON KNOWS THE LYRICS!!!!!!!”

Many fans have given LeBron a hard time over the years for rapping alongside tracks without fully knowing the lyrics. Therefore, him seemingly singing the Mustard-produced song word for word makes this whole ordeal even more of a gut punch toward his kinship with the Canadian rap star.

Drake has been fighting multiple battles this year. While the public crowned Lamar the winner of their lyrical bout, he is now in a different arena after filing multiple petitions against Universal Music Group. In two separate claims, Drake’s team believes that UMG and Spotify boosted streams for “Not Like Us” and thinks they should have “refused” to release a track that called him a “pedophile.”