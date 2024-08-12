Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lecrae, Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar has been in the news since his historic rap battle against Drake, and this monumental year led him to become JAY-Z's Roc Nation and Apple Music’s choice for the Super Bowl LIX half time performance.

Shortly after the announcement, Lamar shared a new Instagram-only musical drop that has no official title but is becoming widely known as “Watch the Party Die” among fans and media, after the song’s chorus. In it, he shared his gripes about the current state of the music industry and more.

On the new boom bap-inspired track, the Compton lyricist rapped, “Sometimes I wonder what Lecrae would do?/ F**k these n**gas up or show ’em just what prayer do?/ I wanna be empathetic, my heart like Dee-1/ But I will—/ It's time to get these devils out the way, heavy metals on my sword.”

After battling with whether or not to respond, Lecrae jumped on wax to share, “I was wrestling, like, should I write a verse?/ The culture got enough clout-chasing vultures out here tryna prove they worth/ They need attention, they can’t imagine me not trying to make myself look bigger off of this Kendrick mention/ I can’t imagine his position.”

He continued to rap, “Before I got on my mission, I was a party victim/ I bought the party favors, I used the trauma, my single mama to justify the commas to pay the Devil’s wages, whooh, huh.” These bars helped the elite Christian-inspired emcee to reflect on his past while also shed light on how he handles the trials and tribulations he faces within the industry.

On “Watch the Party Die,” Lamar gained news fans who may have not heard from the talented emcee in the past due to his nonsecular subject matter. Although he has a niche genre, he has collaborated with mainstream acts like Ty Dolla $ign, Big K.R.I.T, and more.

One fan commented, “Okay let’s go !! We love to see this. This what I’m talking about connect the dots for the world.” Superstar producer Hit-Boy even shared a few fire emojis on the new freestyle. Check out Lecrae’s response to K. Dot’s name drop below!