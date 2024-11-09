Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Sept. 11) around midnight, Drake posted several throwback photos of Lil Wayne amid heated debates over the Super Bowl LIX’s halftime show headliner.

The first picture uploaded to his Instagram Story was of the Young Money Entertainment rapper in Panama City, Florida, for MTV's Spring Break in 2006. Drake also shared a shot of Lil Wayne from his “A Milli” video shoot, plus older photos of him with a flip phone and gambling.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker’s post followed the announcement that Kendrick Lamar, who he traded shots with earlier in the year, would perform at the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

While Drake hasn’t directly spoken out about the decision, his former collaborators have. On Monday (Sept. 9), Birdman tweeted, “These [n**gas p**sy. Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne], YMCMB (Young Money Cash Money Billionaires). I’m [going to] make these [n**gas respect] us, on Gladys.”

Earlier that day, Minaj called out JAY-Z and Roc Nation via Twitter: “Denying a young Black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for Birdman, Drake and Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?”

The “Barbie Dangerous” artist later clarified her remarks weren’t meant to disrespect Lamar. “You can love and respect Kendrick and still love and respect Wayne,” she wrote. “Even Kendrick loves and respects Wayne.”

Upon his selection as the halftime show headliner, the Compton lyricist issued a press statement: “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date, and I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

JAY-Z added, “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for Hip Hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”