R&B fans will be glad to hear that Leon Thomas isn’t done with his MUTT era just yet. In fact, the singer-producer has a deluxe version on the way, and from the sounds of it, some pretty big names are involved.

On Tuesday (Feb. 25), during an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, the “Slow Down” artist shared that he’s “doing some mixes” for the project’s expanded edition, which could very well drop in the coming months. Even more exciting, though, are the guest appearances fans can look forward to.

“I got some really cool features with old friends that, you know, the world loves,” Thomas teased before revealing that he and Kehlani have a “really great song” on the forthcoming effort: “It’s really, really tight.” The Grammy Award winner continued, “Me and Big Sean got some stuff really excited about that. Me and Halle Bailey — she's amazing.”

Leon Thomas Plans On Putting Women Front And Center On ‘MUTT (Deluxe)’

Aside from the aforementioned artists, Thomas hinted that “there [are] some more” features in the works; however, he couldn’t share details just yet since he’s “waiting on their stems right now.” While there’s no telling how many new songs will be added to the already 48-minute project, one thing is clear: He’s looking to “get the ladies involved.”

The forthcoming deluxe version seems to be a bit of a shift from the original album, which featured contributions from Masego, Wale, Ty Dolla Sign, Freddie Gibbs and Axl Folie. Interestingly, of the 14 records, only one featured a female artist: “I USED TO,” where he dueted with Baby Rose.

MUTT may have been somewhat of a late Album of the Year contender in 2024, but it was definitely a strong one. Earlier in the month, Thomas stopped by NPR’s office for a “Tiny Desk Concert,” where he revisited “VIBES DON'T LIE,” “YES IT IS” and, of course, the title track.