Kehlani is up for three accolades at the forthcoming Grammy Awards, but according to the singer, being nominated “hasn’t changed anything” about how they view their art. On Tuesday (Jan. 28) night, during an interview with CBS, the “Nights Like This” creator shared that awards should not change how artists see their work but rather serve as confirmation that they are evolving.

“I wanna say, and this is in the most respectful and grateful way, that it hasn’t changed anything. These things shouldn’t shape your perception of your art as an artist,” the Oakland, California native explained. “They should just confirm that you’re getting better at telling your story.”

Kehlani has been nominated a total of five times to date, two of which stem from their fourth studio album, CRASH. The 13-track offering is competing for Best Progressive R&B Album against Childish Gambino’s Bando Stone and The New World, Avery*Sunshine’s So Glad to Know You, NxWorries’ Why Lawd? and Durand Bernarr’s En Route.

Meanwhile, the lead single for Kehlani’s aforementioned LP, “After Hours,” is up for Best R&B Song. Other records vying in that category include SZA’s “Saturn,” Tems’ “Burning,” Coco Jones’ “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” and Muni Long’s “Ruined Me.” The SweetSexySavage artist’s third nomination — for Best Melodic Rap Performance — stems from Jordan Adetunji’s “KEHLANI,” which they jumped on the remix of in August 2024.

Kehlani is slated to complete the European run of their “CRASH WORLD TOUR” on Jan. 31 in Manchester. Before then, they will take over London’s O2 on Wednesday (Jan. 29) night. The Asia and Australia legs are scheduled to take place in February and March, respectively.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards, meanwhile, will air on Sunday (Feb. 2) via Paramount+ and CBS. Doechii, RAYE and Sabrina Carpenter are among some of the artists who have already been announced as performers.