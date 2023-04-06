Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Gallo Images / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Leon Thomas and Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After being teased at a March 14 concert, Leon Thomas’ highly anticipated “MUTT” remix featuring Chris Brown has officially arrived. It’s their first time on a track together, though the singer and producer has penned for the R&B veteran behind the scenes.

The guts of most of the original song — beat, structure and even the emotional weight — remained mostly the same, but Brown stepped in to take over the second verse. “Baby, I’m a different breed,” he crooned before, a few bars later, delivering lines like, “We can take our time, what's the rush?/ You can bring a friend, girl, I don't judge/ You know I'm a freak, got me tryna eat it up.”

It’s a welcoming take on the viral track, which previously got the remix treatment from Freddie Gibbs. Of course, bringing another R&B star, particularly someone as seasoned as Brown, on board only adds to its star power. Take a listen below.

Chris Brown’s Impact Hasn’t Waned One Bit

The “MUTT (CB Remix)” is definitely one of those situations where the music has to speak for itself. When the collaboration was first teased, some critics weren’t too happy with Thomas linking up with Brown, whose history with women isn’t easy for everyone to overlook.

However, it’s not unfamiliar territory by any means. Chlöe Bailey faced nearly identical pushback with her 2023 track “How Does It Feel,” which, despite the noise, ended up being one of her stronger releases on In Pieces.

Regardless of the discourse, Brown’s influence in R&B hasn’t exactly faded. He’s more selective with his co-signs these days, but when they land, they do tend to stick. Just look at what he did for relative newcomers Fridayy’s “Don’t Give It Away” or Skylar Blatt’s “Wake Up.” Ideally, “MUTT (CB Remix)” gets that same kind of shine because it is a really great record.

“MUTT (CB Remix)” Is A Great Lead-In To The Deluxe Version Of ‘MUTT’

“MUTT (CB Remix)” will presumably be on the deluxe version of Thomas’ sophomore album, MUTT. So far, confirmed guest appearances include Kehlani, Halle Bailey and Big Sean. “I got some really cool features with old friends that, you know, the world loves,” he told BBC Radio 1Xtra in February.