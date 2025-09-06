Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Leon Thomas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Leon Thomas will launch his “Mutts Don’t Heel Tour” in October, with Ambré joining as the special guest.

The tour supports his expanded album ‘MUTT Deluxe: HEEL,’ which features collabs with Chris Brown, Kehlani and Halle Bailey.

Before the tour, Thomas will perform at the 2025 BET Awards and hit major festivals like Bonnaroo and North Sea Jazz.

Leon Thomas is bringing MUTT Deluxe: HEEL across the globe. On Monday (June 9), the R&B singer revealed the dates for his “Mutts Don’t Heel Tour,” with Ambré set to join as its supporting act.

“No leash. No limits,” Thomas wrote in the tour announcement, which will stretch into next year. The North American leg kicks off Oct. 30 and wraps up on Dec. 22. Then, after a months-long hiatus, he’ll pick things back up overseas starting March 5. General ticket sales go live Friday (June 13) at 10 a.m. local time.

Thomas added, “Don’t say I didn’t warn you.” Check out the official flyer below.

Fortunately for fans, Thomas isn’t waiting for the trek to get busy. Ahead of the “Mutts Don’t Heel Tour,” the Grammy Award winner will take the stage at the 2025 BET Awards, where he’s expected to deliver a medley from MUTT and its deluxe edition. After that, he’ll make the festival rounds, with appearances at Bonnaroo, North Sea Jazz Festival and Music at the Intersection, among others.

As Rap-Up previously covered, HEEL introduced a whopping nine songs to the original 14-track lineup, several of which were remixes. Chris Brown notably helped boost “MUTT” to No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart, while Big Sean brought a different energy to “VIBES DON’T LIE.” Other contributors to the expanded LP include Halle Bailey and Kehlani, who joined Thomas on “RATHER BE ALONE” and “DIRT ON MY SHOES,” respectively.

“It was very organic,” Thomas told AP News about his collaboration with Halle. “I played her the record, and she really resonated with it, and I feel like you should write your life, and you should find ways to use your experience as the paint on the canvas.” Meanwhile, the ascendent star has worked with Kehlani on records like “Butterfly” and “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” on the songwriting side.