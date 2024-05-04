Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia and Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl LIX Pregame + Apple Music Halftime Show Press Conference on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Just when you thought rap beef couldn’t get any messier or legendary… it does. Kendrick Lamar and Drake are both nominated for Video of the Year at the 2025 BET Awards for “Not Like Us” and “Family Matters.” And it’s fair, both are strong videos, regardless of which side of the beef you're on.

The symbolism in “Not Like Us” took the jabs to another level. The visuals brought the record to life and sparked a movement rooted in pride and community. From scenes in Compton to cameos by familiar faces, the video became a cultural moment in real time. It played out like a victory lap with intent and led to a crazy rollout for GNX.

“Family Matters” stood out as the best contender out of the diss tracks Drake dropped. The video gave the lyrics new weight. Seeing the good kid, m.A.A.d city van get towed and demolished added a level of finality and tension. The production value, pacing, and tone matched the intensity of the record and added context that fans quickly dissected.

Regardless of who won the battle, both artists delivered moments that shaped the first half of 2024. Now, both are being recognized for their visual storytelling at the BET Awards. The anticipation for who will take home the trophy starts now.

Take a look at the rest of the nominees for Video of the Year alongside Kendrick and Drake: Kehlani’s “After Hours,” Latto’s “Brokey,” Doechii’s “Denial Is A River,” Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song,” Key Glock’s “3 AM in Tokeyo,” The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s “Timeless,” and “Type Sh*t” by Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti.

Who’s winning? Find out June 9 at the 25th BET Awards.