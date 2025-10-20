Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

HoodRich Pablo Juan linked up with Lil Baby and Veeze in the studio after serving five years on RICO charges.

The viral video has sparked speculation about new music and a possible return to the Atlanta trap scene.

Pablo Juan’s early work with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records helped shape the melodic trap sound in the South.

A new video making rounds on social media shows HoodRich Pablo Juan reuniting with Lil Baby in the studio. Detroit rapper Veeze was also spotted nearby. The brief clip captured the two Atlanta stars — who previously joined forces on cuts like “Racks On Des Diamonds” and “Boss B**ch” — embracing as their crews looked on, prompting speculation about possible new music. So far, no confirmation has surfaced about any collaboration recorded during the session.

The moment carries extra weight given Pablo Juan’s recent release from prison. The rapper was freed from a Georgia state facility on Sunday (Oct. 19) after serving five years of a 15-year sentence tied to a 2020 RICO case. He reached a plea deal in 2022 that reduced his time behind bars, with the remainder to be served on probation.

His original indictment, which is part of a wider case involving more than 40 alleged co-conspirators, included charges ranging from racketeering and aggravated assault to trafficking and kidnapping. As part of his probation terms, he is barred from associating with gang members or possessing firearms.

During his time in prison, Pablo Juan continued to voice support for fellow Atlanta artist Young Thug amid the Young Stoner Life RICO trial, saying, “We do this s**t for the hood … we still in the hood. Free Slime.” His loyalty to the city’s scene (and his deep roots in its trap lineage) make this reunion especially meaningful for fans who followed his rise under Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records and through hits like “We Don’t Luv Em.”

Pablo Juan began his rap career in 2014 with the single “Go Get Money” and a feature on Peewee Longway’s “African Diamonds.” He went on to release a string of mixtapes that helped establish his melodic trap sound and eventually caught Gucci Mane’s attention. His catalog also includes collaborations alongside Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert and more. Before his incarceration, he was best known for his breakout track “We Don’t Luv Em,” which became a defining record of Atlanta’s underground scene.