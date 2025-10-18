Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt YFN Lucci attends Pandora Playback With YFN Lucci at SiriusXM Studios, Gunna attends the Messika show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musée Des Arts Décoratif, and Rapper Young Thug attends Young Thug Live From Fulton Courthouse on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lucci believes Gunna should speak directly to Young Thug instead of them addressing each other through music.

The Alford plea Gunna took continues to stir debate about loyalty in Atlanta’s rap scene.

YFN Lucci’s comments add new perspective to the YSL RICO case controversy.

YFN Lucci thinks Gunna should clear the air about taking a plea deal in Young Thug’s RICO case.

During Friday’s (Oct. 17) episode of Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday Podcast,” the “Heartless” rapper shared why he believes Gunna should speak on the situation. Lucci said that while it’s ultimately between them, he still thinks the One of Wun artist owes the public — or at least Thugger — some clarity.

“I do feel like he should speak about it, you feel me? I feel like people want to know his side,” Lucci said. “I even feel like Thug wanna know how he feels and know his side.”

Lucci went on to say that Gunna “said he got tricked or whatever.” While the Atlanta native doesn’t necessarily believe the “fukumean” rapper “just told on a n**ga,” he does think he “kind of threw a n**ga under the bus.” It’s worth mentioning that Gunna took an Alford plea, which “could not and was not” used against Thug in court.

“It’s your man, so you owe the n**ga an explanation,” Lucci added. He also imagined how Thug might feel about the situation: “So, damn, you ain’t gon’ say nothing to me? You ain’t gon’ tell me nothing, my boy? You hurt me.”

Lucci later said that Gunna should reach out to Thug instead of the two of them “rapping about each other and s**t.” On September’s UY SCUTI, the YSL Records founder notably name-dropped Gunna’s “police a**” on "Dreams Rarely Do Come True.”

Elsewhere in their conversation, Newton asked Lucci if he considers Gunna a “rat.” He answered, “The world can answer that question. I ain’t gon’ get into that. I ain’t got nothing against him. I don’t know ‘em.”

Thug has opened up about where things stand between him and Gunna several times since coming home. Most recently, during last month’s “It’s Up There Podcast,” he said that even though they “love each other to death,” there’s a reason they can’t be as close again: “It’s gon’ be weird.”