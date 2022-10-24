Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The countdown to Lil Baby’s long-awaited third studio album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me), continues. On Monday (Dec. 30) evening, the Atlanta rapper shared another trailer for the imminent release, which will arrive on streaming services at midnight on Friday (Jan. 3).

“Where I’m from, your heart and hustle [are] everything,” he shared as the camera moved through his childhood home. “It’s what keeps you standing when the odds are stacked against you. What pushes you to be better, to go harder.”

As Wheezy’s production soundtracked various shots of Atlanta, he continued, “Out here, you just don’t gotta survive. You gotta prove yourself. Who hard as me?” The beatmaker previously worked on pre-release offerings “Insecurities” and “5 AM,” which didn’t make the final cut.

“The neighborhood built me, protected me, shaped me. It taught me how to grind, thrive, [and] how to stay on top,” Lil Baby added. The Grammy Award-winning artist’s two sons, Jason and Loyal Armani, made cameos in the cinematic clip as well.

The video wrapped up by directing viewers to a pre-save website for WHAM. There, fans were greeted with 10 locked episodes, which are presumably scheduled to debut with or soon after the album’s release.

WHAM is set to drop with 16 tracks, including the Young Thug and Future-assisted “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” and “Outfit” featuring 21 Savage. Among the project’s other guests are Travis Scott, frequent collaborator Rylo Rodriguez, Rod Wave and GloRilla.

The Memphis star interestingly gave fans a preview of her and Lil Baby’s joint effort, “Redbone,” on Sunday (Dec. 29). “Ain't beggin' no n**ga to stay, I'm quick to let him leave/ Yeah, it's a million more bad b**ches, but ain't none of them b**ches me,” she spat in the accompanying snippet. The duo appears to be working on a music video for the record, though a release date is yet to be announced.

WHAM will serve as a follow-up to Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon release. The 2022 effort contained fan favorites such as “Forever” with Fridayy and “In A Minute.”