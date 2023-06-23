Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Thug is back in the lab, according to a photo that surfaced online on Monday (Nov. 11) night. The “Digits” hitmaker was spotted with three of his most frequent collaborators: Future, Travis Scott and Lil Baby.

“They [are] about to make a damn banger! I understand it now,” one social media user commented, reacting to the slightly blurry image underneath The Shade Room’s repost. Another added, “They snapped. I’m already knowing.” Others felt differently, considering how many joint efforts Hip Hop fans have received from the bunch over the past decade. “It’s like, on [the] one hand, this is cool, but I kinda don’t want to hear the same old songs from these guys,” read one comment.

Aside from Lil Baby, all of the artists have been relatively busy music-wise. Despite being behind bars, Young Thug dropped BUSINESS IS BUSINESS in 2023. Its 15 records boasted a typically stacked lineup of guests, including Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Scott, Yak Gotti, 21 Savage and Future.

Scott wrapped up his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” roughly a year after it began with a final show in Auckland, New Zealand, on Oct. 31. The trek arrived in promotion of his fourth solo studio album, 2023’s UTOPIA. Both Future and Young Thug appeared on the LP.

It’s also worth mentioning that Future has released three projects in 2024 already. He and Metro Boomin unloaded WE DON’T TRUST YOU in March. Along with the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Like That” and “Type S**t” featuring Playboi Carti and Scott, the Grammy-nominated offering spanned 17 songs. April’s WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU and November’s MIXTAPE PLUTO contained 25 and 18 tracks, respectively.

In Young Thug’s first public appearance since being released from prison, the rapper declared, “I’m back, Jack. No cap in my rap. The right way.” T.I. shared a video of his “About the Money” collaborator, who he said brought him “[out of] retirement.”