On Wednesday (Dec. 18), Lil Baby became the latest guest on Lil Yachty’s “A Safe Place Podcast.” During the lengthy conversation, the “We Paid” rapper spoke on longtime collaborator Young Thug and revealed his whereabouts when the YSL captain fell into legal turmoil.

“Definitely happy Slime [is] home for sure. 1,000 percent,” he expressed about Thugger’s release from jail. “What people don't know, and I don't even tell people, [is] I could’ve been with him! I was at his house the same day. Thank God I just happened to be two hours early. That [will] f**k your head up more than anything. D**n, I gotta see bro go through this... That s**t could’ve really been me. A n**ga had to change his whole life around. [This is] not even my rap peer. This is my everyday [friend]. These the n**gas I grew up with.”

Lil Baby gave additional thoughts on the Georgia RICO trial, which he and Yachty admitted was unpredictable from the beginning. “That’s a long-a** process,” he remarked. “Then, you know, I’m into it. I’m watching it every d**n [day]. All that is on your brain and on your mind while you need to go and put out your best work and s**t. It's gonna be hard to do that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Quality Control-signed artist, who is currently promoting his upcoming WHAM project, admitted to being upset about certain memes that grace the internet at his expense. “Some of ‘em be funny. Some of ‘em I’ll really smack n**gas for. It is what it is. I don’t play certain [types of] games. So, even when I see certain s**t, it’s like... Push up on me with it. See how that [goes]," he stated. “I don't play with n**gas, period. On no funny weird s**t... All that type [of] s**t, that really bothers me.”