Young Thug is back home, and it is safe to say Hip Hop artists and fans are excited about his return. When he was first released, he shared a few tweets that many people thought were interesting.

In his first post, Thug claimed, “Real plea deal jack!” After that, he shared, “Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter.” Shortly after, Lil Baby posted on his story claiming, “I missed you mf!! Welcome home my brudda! Thank God you able to get back to the fam in good health and spirits! Wish ya none but billions jack!” He used the hashtag “whateverwhamsaygoes.”

This post showed he was tapped into what Thug had been saying on the app formerly known as Twitter. Many people have been giving Lil Baby smoke due to his comments regarding Gunna and his Alford plea deal. The conversation shifted since Young Thug’s second post after his release from Fulton County Jail was a request to drop a song with his frequent collaborator, Lil Baby.

The “Pure Cocaine” rapper has been in an interesting space following the release of his latest album, It’s Only Me. The project performed well in its first week, but public sentiment was that it did not measure up to his breakthrough album, My Turn.

My Turn boasted features from Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Young Thug and more. As of late, there have been questions on the excitement around his forthcoming LP. In late August, the popular Atlanta-based emcee got caught in a bit of legal trouble after he was caught allegedly carrying a concealed weapon in Las Vegas, Nevada. He went viral after a clip was posted of the arrest where the “Sum 2 Prove” bar spitter taunted the police and offered the security guard $200,000 to let him go free.

While he has not dropped much music of his own, he has been on a poignant feature run including tracks with Sexyy Red, Central Cee, BossMan Dlo, 4Batz and many more. Saturday night (Nov. 2), the “Grace” rapper teased an upcoming release from his new album at the “Don’t Fall In Love Fest” in San Bernardino, California. Kodak Black, Sexyy Red, Chino Pacas, Too Short and more also performed during the all-ages event.