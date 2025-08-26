Image Image Credit MEGA/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Nas X leaves jail following Los Angeles arrest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Nas X is reassuring fans that he’s doing well following his widely publicized arrest in Los Angeles, though he admitted the ordeal left him shaken.

The rapper, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, was taken into custody last Thursday (Aug. 21) after police responded to reports of a naked man along Ventura Boulevard. Authorities allege Hill charged at officers during the encounter, injuring three in the process. He now faces four felony charges, has pleaded not guilty, and has since been released on bail.

On Tuesday (Aug. 26), the Grammy winner spoke directly to supporters via Instagram Stories. “Your girl is gonna be okay, y’all. Okay? She’s gonna be alright,” he said in a calm tone. “S**t. That was f**king terrifying... That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be alright.” The post marked his first public statement since the arrest.

In the wake of the incident, Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, also spoke out offering words of encouragement and clarity. Outside the jail where his son was in custody, Stafford told reporters that his son was “in good spirits” despite the legal turmoil. He emphasized that the family remains united and hopeful, dismissing speculation that drugs played a role. “Absolutely not,” he said when asked about substance involvement. “He’s very remorseful for what happened. But it can happen to any family. He’s going to get the help that he needs.”

Stafford added that his first conversation with his son after the arrest was emotional, filled with both tears and laughter. He urged fans to continue showing love and support, asking them to “give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.” His attorney also expressed confidence that the case will be resolved in the artist’s favor.