Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Nas X Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Nas X is gearing up to release new music. On Sunday (Nov. 10), the “Old Town Road” artist shared a promo clip, in which he seemingly recreates the tale of Noah’s Ark for “phase one” of his next era.

“When the world needed him most, he vanished, but now he’s back and better,” the title card reads. Fans also get to see an all-white version of his 2024 MTV Video Music Awards outfit — a leather moto suit and helmet.

The teaser arrived alongside Lil Nas X announcing that “Light Again” will hit streaming platforms on Friday (Nov. 15). “We [are] about to be eating good,” someone said in the comments section, with another Instagram user writing, “Why do I have a feeling this is really about to carry?”

The Georgia rapper hasn’t dropped an album since 2021’s MONTERO, which housed his chart-topping collaboration with Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY,” as well as “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and “THATS WHAT I WANT.” Other contributions to the project came from the likes of Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus and Elton John.

Interestingly, Lil Nas X attempted to get two other big names on the LP: Nicki Minaj and Drake. During an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” he detailed, “Drake replied… He was still working on Certified Lover Boy and whatnot, and he was 100 percent focused on that. This was like a few weeks ago, and I understood completely.”

Since then, the hitmaker has unveiled a slew of singles. He kicked off his “Christian era” with the controversial “J CHRIST” in January, followed by “Where Do We Go Now?” later that month. The second-mentioned record served as original music for his eponymous documentary. Then, in June, listeners were graced with “HERE WE GO!” from the soundtrack for Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Lil Nas X has also done quite a few features, including skaiwater and 9lives’ “light!” Kevin Abstract’s “Tennessee” and Camila Cabello’s “HE KNOWS.”