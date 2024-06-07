Image Image Credit Jeremychanphotography / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Tecca Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Tecca has been on a crazy run as of late, having recently debuted his latest studio album, PLAN A, earlier in the month. On Thursday (Sept. 26), the “Ransom” creator sat down with Complex to share his thoughts on sales and what it meant to achieve the most RIAA certifications for a rapper 21 years old or under.

“It’s crazy, honestly, but it has nothing to do with me. All the credit is to the people [who] support it,” the Queens native said regarding the latter topic. “I definitely do feel good about my accomplishments, but they don’t really boost me up too much because my fans are into Lil Tecca. I’m just the face of Lil Tecca.”

“I made the song, but I ain’t make it go platinum,” he added. In addition to the aforementioned record, tracks like “500lbs,” “Amigo,” “NEVER LEFT,” and “Love Me” have all sold over a million units. In total, the artist has 10 RIAA-certified platinum singles and one certification for his 2019 project, We Love You Tecca.

“They’re just a representation of how much it connects with the audience it was made for. Numbers are still stats at the end of the day,” Tecca emphasized. “If it connected a lot, I did my job. If it didn’t connect a lot, let me get back and do some new s**t and do some more s**t. It’s never the end of the world.”

PLAN A arrived with pre-loved songs such as “BAD TIME,” “NUMBER 2,” “NEVER LAST,” and “TASTE.” Don Toliver served as the LP’s lone feature, while production came from the likes of Taz Taylor, KC Supreme, and more.

The 18-track collection’s deluxe edition was made available to pre-order via Tecca’s website. It’s expected to include two additional songs: “RIGHT NOW RADIO” and “RISK MY LIFE.”