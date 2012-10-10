Image Image Credit Peter White / Contributor via Getty Images and Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DDG and Joe Budden Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DDG isn’t letting up on Joe Budden. On Sunday (Oct. 6) evening, he took even more shots at the Slaughterhouse rapper on the “No Ordinary Podcast.”

Regarding “Pump It Up,” DDG questioned, “It took you 20 years to go gold? To get a gold record, you gotta sell 500,000 copies, right? Just to put it in perspective, I got three gold records and [another] one [that’s] double platinum.”

“Arguments,” “I’m Geekin,” and “Hood Melody” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again were certified gold by the RIAA, while the Blueface-assisted “Moonwalking in Calabasas” joined the platinum club in 2021.

“This man is old enough to be my uncle [or] my pops. This is an old man. He ain’t an OG to me — n**ga, you ain’t getting no respect from me — but he’s like an old dude,” DDG continued. “I’m not going to lie: I looked up his accolades, and it made me feel way better about myself because a lot of people [get] on me crazy. These n**gas [don’t] even got plaques.”

During a Saturday (Oct. 5) episode of Budden’s eponymous podcast, he asked his cohosts, “Who the f**k is DDG?” The New York native went on to say, "I'm very happy that they have broken up so I don't have to keep seeing this name attached to [Halle Bailey’s] name when I don't know him from nothing as a standalone, and for me, it's important to know people based on their name, merit, and what they have done.”

Taking to Twitter, DDG admitted that he’s been holding back on the women but made it clear, “[You] n**gas [with] platforms gon’ get a response.” He subsequently blasted Budden in a string of tweets for weighing in on a relationship involving people as young as his own kids. The “She Don’t Put It Down” artist reacted, “LOL” and “I love this place.”