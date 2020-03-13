Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Uzi Vert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fans haven’t seen much of Lil Uzi Vert lately, especially after the Philadelphia native deactivated their social media accounts earlier in the year. However, it seems the artist is slowly gearing up for their next full-length release.

On Wednesday (Oct. 23) at midnight, they debuted a new record titled “Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme).” The 30-second interlude didn’t include any of the RED & WHITE rapper’s own vocals but rather a commercial-esque jingle sung by a woman.

“Here’s the story of a guy named Uzi/ Who’s known for his diamonds and his style/ From the streets to the stage, boy is busy/ Making music that’ll make you smile,” she said. “Little Uzi Vert, he’s the one to see/ Bringing joy to you and me/ Little Uzi Vert, he’s the one to see.”

The track could appear on Uzi’s highly anticipated Eternal Atake 2, as evidenced by the artwork. It featured a keyhole resembling that of the Grammy nominee’s 2020 effort with the No. 2 inside.

In 2023, Uzi infamously announced plans to retire from music. “Why not stop now? Because business doesn’t work like that. I have one more album [to] turn in. After that, I finally can genuinely smile,” they wrote on social media. A separate post read, “I never respond [to] negativity. I have a [talent], but I also have a heart and have been holding in a lot… I JUST WANNA BREATHE.”

For better or worse, Uzi still hasn’t shared any updates on what they said would be their final project, Luv Is Rage 3. The LP was supposed to be a gift to fans after 2023’s Pink Tape hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Outside of music, the “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker starred in a campaign for Marc Jacobs’ 40th anniversary back in June. They modeled an exclusive tote bag designed by Stephen Sprouse.