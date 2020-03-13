Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Uzi Vert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Uzi Vert’s next full-length project, Eternal Atake 2, will be released on Nov. 1. On Thursday (Oct. 24), the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper returned to social media with the album’s official artwork and trailer.

The cover featured a crowd of women with glowing eyes, all wearing Uzi-themed merchandise. One particular character had a key floating above her head, likely referencing the keyhole motifs seen across the original Eternal Atake rollout. Meanwhile, in the accompanying teaser video, the Philadelphia native is seen waking up inside of a UFO after they “mysteriously vanished” on March 6, 2020 — the first LP’s release date.

Interestingly, Wednesday’s (Oct. 23) “Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme)” didn’t appear on the forthcoming album’s pre-order page on iTunes. The 30-second jingle, which contained none of the artist’s own vocals, included lyrics like, “Here’s the story of a guy named Uzi/ Who’s known for his diamonds and his style/ From the streets to the stage, boy is busy/ Making music that’ll make you smile.”

Eternal Atake arrived with a lone feature from Syd and standout cuts like “Baby Pluto,” “P2,” and “Futsal Shuffle 2020.” Uzi later updated the body of work to include contributions from Young Thug, NAV, Chief Keef, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Future, among others.

In an interview with W Magazine, Uzi called the project a “dumbed down” version of what it was initially meant to be. “All of my music for Eternal Atake got leaked, so I had to redo it. It didn’t reach its full potential — I just knew it wasn’t the sound I was going for,” they explained. “Let’s just say Eternal Atake, for another artist, would have been really good because it was super dumbed down to where everyone could enjoy it, but that’s not my artistry. I want my new music to be more intimate to my real fans. I wanted it to be almost cultlike.”