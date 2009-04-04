Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images and Image Alt Lil Wayne and Kyrie Irving Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Wayne wants to collaborate with Kyrie Irving. On Tuesday (July 8), the “A Milli” rapper shouted out the NBA All-Star after receiving a pair of ANTA Hélà Style "Roots" sneakers in the brown colorway.

“Kyrie, man, [I] ‘preciate these motherf**kin’ shoes, the other pair you sent, the hoodie, all that. You blessed me,” Wayne shared on his Instagram Stories. “I f**kin’ love ‘em, though. You know I don’t be wearing too much s**t.”

He continued, “If you had anything to do with designing these, you [are] dirty. We need to collab on some designer s**t ‘cause you know I do a lil’ something.” The sneakers, which come in suede split cow leather with multi-color laces, are also offered in purple, black, and white on ANTA’s website. Wayne concluded, “Thank you, brother. I appreciate that.”

According to House of Heat, the Hélà Style draws inspiration from the Dallas Mavericks player’s Native American heritage. The sneaker originally dropped during NBA All-Star Weekend in February before receiving a wider launch in April.

Wayne, of course, is a massive sneakerhead. He even had a deal with Supra back in 2012. Speaking to Complex's Joe La Puma about why that collaboration eventually fell through, he explained, “They didn’t want to do what I wanted to."

According to him, “They saw the uprise in the Yeezy shoe at that time, so when they came at me with the idea. It was like, ‘This is the shoe we want to put out.’ I was like, ‘It looks just like Kanye’s s**t.’”

Music-wise, Wayne is currently on the road promoting his latest album, Tha Carter VI. It arrived on streaming services with “Written History” and “Hip-Hop,” plus collaborations with Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and more.