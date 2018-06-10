Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (June 6) is either a huge moment or a slight letdown for Weezy fans. At midnight, Lil Wayne finally released his long-awaited Tha Carter VI, though admittedly without some of the big-ticket features many fans were hoping to hear. However, whichever side you land on, there’s no denying that the 19-track effort gives plenty to chew on for both day-one supporters and newcomers alike.

Tha Carter VI opens up quite thematically with “King Carter,” in which the narrator sets the tone: “He changed the game, his mark was made / Through Tha Carter, his legend grew / A Martian reign forever true.” Interestingly enough, there are a handful of records on the project that pay tribute to Lil Wayne’s legacy — most notably “Welcome to Tha Carter” and “Written History,” in which he raps, “I ain't gotta say this all the time, n**ga / They know I'm the greatest of all time, n**ga.”

Guest features on the album include BigXthaPlug, U2’s Bono, Big Sean, Jelly Roll, Kodak Black and mgk, among others. Lil Wayne’s sons Kameron and Neal “Lil Novi” Carter make appearances on “Rari” and “Mula Komin In,” respectively, while his longtime friend and Welcome 2 Collegrove partner 2 Chainz reunites with him on “Cotton Candy.”

Noticeably missing from the project is Miley Cyrus, who Rolling Stone previously confirmed in their cover story with Lil Wayne, along with any of his Young Money Entertainment protégés. Plus, despite the album’s June 6 release date and that clip of Weezy rocking an OVO chain, there’s unfortunately no Drake or Nicki Minaj to be found.

Even without all the expected features, Tha Carter VI brings the heat where it counts. Songs like “Banned From NO,” “Hip-Hop” and “Loki’s Theme” offer some of the album’s strongest moments. Is it another Tha Carter III? Not quite. However, it does cement that Lil Wayne is still showing up and still spitting with purpose. Keep scrolling to see social media’s reaction to the project.