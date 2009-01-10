Image Image Credit Stacy Revere / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Wayne has given us some of the best verses in rap history and also some of the most bewildering interviews, reactions and quotes the genre has ever seen. Whether he’s forgetting that Ye and JAY-Z once made an entire album together or unable to tell his Tha Carter installments apart, the New Orleans legend has spent decades proving that no one — not even the “A Milli” hitmaker himself — fully understands the mind of Lil Wayne. It’s part of what makes him so iconic and, quite frankly, such an entertaining artist to keep up with.

Keeping that in mind, Rap-Up rounded up 11 times Lil Wayne left us questioning things a bit. Take a look below.

1. “I Don’t Know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter I From Tha Carter IV”

Imagine forgetting some of the greatest albums in rap history, especially when they're yours. While celebrating the 15th anniversary of Tha Carter III, Lil Wayne openly admitted to Rolling Stone that he remembers next to nothing about the series’ early installments. “You could lie, you could ask me [about] such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what [we’re] talking about. So, it holds no significance to me at all,” he told the publication. To his credit, he’s often mentioned that he doesn’t write his rhymes down, so maybe he just used that brain space for something else.

2. Reaction To Black Lives Matter Movement: “What Is It?”

In an interview with ABC News’ Linsey Davis on “Nightline,” he genuinely seemed baffled by the concept of Black Lives Matter. “What is it? What do you mean?” the artist asked, later saying, “I don't feel connected to a damn thing that ain't got nothin' to do with me. If you do, you crazy as s**t." Although Lil Wayne later issued an apology, blaming his irritation on the interviewer’s previous questions about his daughter, it’s definitely one of his most uncomfortable and unfortunate slipups.

3. Being Confused About Who Reginae Carter Was Calling “Daddy”

Hearing your daughter refer to someone else as "daddy" is pretty much every father's nightmare, including the Young Money Entertainment founder’s. During their trip to Toronto, Reginae Carter asked him to tell her followers how much he loved her. "Daddy, one second, just say how much you love me," she said. Lil Wayne's face hilariously dropped before he replied, "Oh, I thought you were talking about some n**ga for a second."

4. Not Remembering His Own Bars On “Lolllipop”

“I said that?!” was Lil Wayne’s reaction to hearing Fox Sports host Darnell Smith recite his favorite verse from the “Lollipop” remix: “Safe sex is great sex, better wear a latex / ‘Cause you don’t want that late text, that ‘I think I’m late’ text.” Genuinely amused, the rap veteran admitted, “I don’t know when I said it, or why I said it, or where I said it, but I said it.”

5. Not Knowing Ye And JAY-Z Made ‘Watch The Throne’

Somehow, the "She Will" rapper, who’s collaborated extensively with both Ye and JAY-Z, had absolutely no idea the pair released an entire joint project, Watch The Throne. “They did an album?” he reacted to finding out. Even funnier is the fact that the 2011 effort’s “H·A·M” set off years of Weezy and Hov tossing back disses on tracks like “It’s Good” and “La Familia.”

6. Thinking 21 Savage Was A Group

If you're still doubting that Lil Wayne operates in his own world, look no further than him infamously mistaking 21 Savage for a group of 21 rappers. During an interview with “Drink Champs,” he recalled the “Bank Account” rapper getting irritated because he thought Lil Wayne was "trying to be funny."

“When they asked me [about him], I said, 'They got 21 f**king lil rappers in one group?' I was so serious,” the chart-topping artist recalled. “I was like, 'Man, that's like a new Wu-Tang, right?" It’s also worth mentioning that, in that same sit-down, Lil Wayne confused Top Dawg Entertainment — the legendary label behind Kendrick Lamar and SZA — for a person.

7. Being Convinced Racism Was “Over”

Sometimes the Grammy Award winner might be better off just saying nothing — like when he told Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" that he thought racism was basically over. "I would have to say, not only did I [think] it was over, I still believe it’s over, but obviously it isn’t," he explained before scrambling for the right words to say. He later referenced being saved by a white police officer after attempting suicide, which explains his perspective, but doesn’t exactly clear up why he phrased it that way.

8. Not Knowing “Not Like Us” Was A Drake Diss

Lamar’s Not Like Us" — which, depending on your perspective, either fortunately or unfortunately laid Drake to rest lyrically — delivered some brutal bars aimed at the OVO Sound head. That made it all the more surprising when Lil Wayne started rapping along to it in a Las Vegas club before segueing into “The Motto,” his joint effort with Drake. Though the moment sparked speculation into whose side he was taking, he later confessed in the aforementioned interview with Rolling Stone, "[I] didn’t even know it was Kendrick!”

Maybe he genuinely missed the lines "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young" or "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles," but that seems hard to believe. Still, to Lil Wayne’s credit, he got the lyrics wrong ("They don’t like us"), so we’ll let this one slide.

9. “Gucci Who? Gucci Mane?”

Honestly, many of us would've had the same reaction if Gucci Mane was ranked above Eminem. During a sit-down with Tim Westwood, Lil Wayne reacted to MTV’s Hottest MCs in The Game list and understandably couldn't hide his disbelief. The artist was fine with JAY-Z and Drake making the cut, but Gucci Mane landing in the Top 5 left him momentarily stunned. "Gucci who? Gucci Mane?" he asked before doubling down: "…was on the list and Eminem wasn't on the list?" Obviously, he quickly course-corrected (possibly dodging beef in the process, too) with, "Shout out my n**ga Gucci."

10. Thinking “Wheezy Outta Here” Was Future Shouting Him Out

You've probably heard producer Wheezy’s "Wheezy outta here" tag countless times on hits like Lil Baby’s "Yes Indeed," Meek Mill’s "Going Bad" and Gunna’s "pushin P," but Lil Wayne spent a long time genuinely believing Future was shouting him out. "I had to ask Mack [Maine], ‘Why that n**ga Future keep shouting me out on people’s songs and they ain’t even talking about me on the song?’" he admitted to Young Money Radio.

11. “Weezy F. Baby, And The F Is For Phenomenal”

Another iconic gem from The Blog Era, Lil Wayne and Pharrell joined forces for “Yes.” Everything was going great until the Young Money rapper mistakenly thought “phenomenal” started with an “F.” It was a mistake that not only led him to wanting to remove the line but also scrap the entire mixtape that it was hosted on. Turns out the “F” was really for “f**k up.”

“He might misspell something on purpose for lyrical exercise and wordplay, but he’s really precise about his wordplay,” Lil Wayne’s former longtime manager, Cortez Bryant, explained on “Fake Shore Drive.” He added, “He was really down, pissed, [and like], ‘F**k the whole mixtape’ just because of that one damn line.”