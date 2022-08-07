Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Wayne has finally shared the cover for his long-awaited album, Tha Carter VI, on Tuesday (April 22), along with the news that he’ll be headlining Madison Square Garden — a first in his over 30-years-long career.

“Captain Carter C6,” Lil Wayne captioned the artwork, which, like previous albums in the series, features a younger, tattoo-covered version of himself. Among the standout tats are “I AM MUSIC,” the continent of Africa, sunglasses and a few scattered stars. It’s a tradition that Weezy fans have come to expect ever since 2008’s Tha Carter III, which famously features the rapper as a tattooed baby in a suit.

Lil Wayne has been teasing Tha Carter VI for a hot minute now. So long, in fact, that he released Tha Fix Before Tha VI in 2023, the follow-up to 2018’s Tha Carter V. Interestingly, ahead of February’s Super Bowl — which the New Orleans legend recently revealed he's no longer interested in performing at, by the way — the Young Money Entertainment founder shared the album’s official release date through, of all things, a Cetaphil ad.

Then, during his April cover story with Rolling Stone, Lil Wayne shared some much-needed insight into the LP. “If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’” he explained. According to the publication, there’s definitely going to be plenty of features, one of which is the “Lollipop” artist’s son, Kameron.

Other confirmed features include Miley Cyrus, U2 frontman Bono and Wyclef Jean, who apparently cooked up an impressive 30 tracks with Weezy. If we're lucky, maybe he'll even bring in some of Young Money's heavy hitters too (fingers crossed for Nicki Minaj and Drake).

Until then, fans can pre-order tickets for Lil Wayne’s Madison Square Garden debut starting Wednesday (April 23). General ticket sales officially kick off on Friday (April 26).