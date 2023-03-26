Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter VI Tour” kicks off June 6 at Madison Square Garden and runs through October.

Tyga, NoCap, and Belly Gang Kushington will join select dates on the nationwide run.

The tour celebrates two-plus decades of the ‘Tha Carter’ legacy, with a new album and classic hits in the mix.

Weezy fans, rejoice. There’s plenty more to look forward to than just his one-off show at Madison Square Garden. On Tuesday (June 3), Lil Wayne dropped the official dates for his “Tha Carter VI Tour,” which will kick off with the previously announced MSG date on June 6.

Along for the ride at select shows will be Tyga, NoCap, and Belly Gang Kushington, with the trek running through October 2. Presale tickets go live Wednesday (June 4), while general tickets become available Friday (June 6) at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Take a look at the complete tour schedule below.

Wayne’s long-awaited sixth installment in his Tha Carter series is expected to arrive on streaming services on Friday at midnight. Although he hasn’t officially dropped the tracklist yet, fans got a possible preview of what to expect on the road from his The Mix Before Tha VI, which was released last Friday (May 30). The compilation included classics like “Mrs. Officer,” “6 Foot 7 Foot,” and “Fireman” — all highlights from Rap-Up’s Best Songs From Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter Albums list.

“I always start Wayne projects or songs like it’s my last day on earth because he is so important to rap, plus he is a real rap-rock star,” Mannie Fresh told Apple Music about putting together the mix. “I try to listen to the records from a DJ point of view as well as a fan [because] I want to make you feel good about new music. I never, ever feel like [I’m] finished because he always [makes] me want to go harder every project.”

As for Tha Carter VI itself, confirmed features include Miley Cyrus, U2 frontman Bono, Wyclef Jean, and Wayne’s son Kameron. The New Orleans legend previously told Rolling Stone that the “one thing” that sets the upcoming album apart is how he experimented with his approach: “Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?” he asked himself.