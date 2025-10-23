Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Yachty performs during the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 22, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lil Yachty is considering a beard transplant.

Fans flooded the comments with advice, jokes, and hair growth tips.

The rapper’s grooming journey reflects a shift from his iconic red hair to a more natural look.

Lil Yachty is having some trouble in the facial hair department. On Wednesday (Oct. 22), the “Sorry Not Sorry” rapper shared he’s considering a hair transplant to help his beard situation.

“I’m trying to get a beard. This s**t [is] not even growing right,” Yachty told his Instagram Live viewers while giving the camera a close-up. When someone pointed out that the musician is only 28, he hilariously responded, “What [do] you mean ‘28’? This s**t started at 18. I’m trying.”

After reading a comment about a “secret” — presumably for hair growth — Yachty asked, “What’s that? It’s gon’ help my beard grow? ‘Cause if it is, I’m gon’ try it.” A few seconds later, he added, “I’m ‘bout to get a f**king hair transplant.”

Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Yachty performs during 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 06, 2023 in Austin, Texas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Luckily for Yachty, the comments under The Shade Room’s repost were full of hilarious and surprisingly helpful advice. One person suggested, “Jamaican black castor oil and a bit of peppermint oil in a bottle. Apply daily. That combination would grow hair on a sphinx.” Another said, “Minoxidil. IYKYK,” referencing the hero ingredient found in many hair-growth products.

“It’s not for you then, dawg. Switch ya’ style up,” someone else advised. Meanwhile, a separate person cracked a joke about his past relationship with Mariah the Scientist: “Mariah [has] a very interesting type.”

Yachty obviously looks a lot different from the red-haired rapper we first met in 2015’s “One Night.” Speaking with Highsnobiety, the rapper admitted switching back to Black came down to maintenance: “The bleach was literally killing my hair.”

“My hair was just dying,” the Nuthin’ 2 Prove artist continued. “It’s growing now. That’s all. It’s just hair. I just kept it red because I loved it. But it kept falling out. It never would grow.”

Maybe he’ll get that beard situation sorted out eventually. In the meantime, check out Yachty’s latest video for “Rich Sinners” with Skrilla below.