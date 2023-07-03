Image Image Credit WWE / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Yachty and Mariah the Scientist Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Yachty owned up to being a “s**t person” in his relationship with Mariah the Scientist. Months after the “Spread Thin” singer aired out their past, he addressed her claims on “Club Shay Shay” on Wednesday (Jan. 29), and as it turns out, she was telling the truth.

During their sit-down, host Shannon Sharpe asked Lil Yachty about comments Mariah made on Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please.” There, the To Be Eaten Alive artist detailed being a “broke college student” at St. John’s University, struggling to find the perfect gift for her then-boyfriend, Lil Yachty.

She ended up writing two songs for him, only for the “Poland” rapper to say he was not “listening to that s**t.” He more or less confirmed everything Mariah said was true: “I was a s**t person to her, and she was really great — so great — so I get it. She was a great person, though, man. That's the first time she's ever [spoken] on us publicly.”

“I honestly think that she was pretty respectful. She didn't s**t on me. I brought it upon myself. She didn't tell no lies,” Lil Yachty added. “Shouts out to her. Tons of love, and I respect her.” Moments later, the Concrete Boys founder revealed that he “maybe” apologized to her since then, though it was such a long time ago.

“Our relationship is such a long span. [We’ve known each other] since high school, so it’s long and blurry. YOLO, bro,” he added.

During her conversation with Yung Miami, Mariah shared the story behind why she decided to write the love songs for the Quality Control signee. “I thought, ‘Well, he likes music. I like music. Let me make him a song.’ So, that’s what I did. I made him two different songs, I put them on an iPod, [and] I gifted it to him, I signed the bag. It was real cute,” she explained.