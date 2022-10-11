Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Yachty and Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier in the month, Kai Cenat took a break from streaming to launch the Little Basketball Association (LBA), a mock league for the youth, much like the name hints. On Monday (Sept. 30) night, the semi-finals drew in Lil Yachty, who weighed in on the internet personality’s skills on the court.

“He sucks. He’s doing terrible, but we gon’ support him whether he’s doing good or bad,” Yachty told sports analyst Autumn Johnson. “I think he is so innovative [when it comes to] content creating. You can say what you want, you can hate, but who would’ve thought of this? I just appreciate him taking the time and the effort to try things.”

The “Poland” hitmaker also shared some playful criticism when asked about Cenat stepping away from his typical setup. “It took a lot of courage, and by the looks of this game today, he should come out of retirement ‘cause this [isn’t] a promising career,” Yachty said before suggesting the New York native work on his layups “‘cause his shots [aren’t] going in.”

“The kids are going crazy. No. 22, he’s going crazy. No. 12 [is] going crazy. No. 18 [is] going crazy, and most of them [have] higher stats than Kai,” the QC artist further joked. “The kids are making him look bad.”

In August, Cenat previewed “SOD” for Yachty, albeit the Lil Boat creator was later removed from the Drake collaboration entirely. Before then, he made several on-stream appearances at the AMP House, including a segment with his rap collective, Concrete Boys.

Yachty has been on an insane feature run as of late. So far in 2024, he’s teamed up with YG for “STUPID,” Jean Dawson for “Die For Me,” and BIA for “PISSED OFF.” The XXL Freshman alum was also tapped for “Can’t Hold Me Down” with Lil Wayne and Kyle Richh as a part of the Dullsville and the Doodleverse soundtrack.