Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Contributor via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images, and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Yachty at Broccoli City Festival, Lil Uzi Vert at 2024 Coachella, and Playboi Carti at Wireless Festival 2022 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Lil Yachty used PlaqueBoyMax’s livestream to address speculation about his relationships with Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti.

He recalled a recent run-in with Lil Uzi Vert and emphasized they are all focused on their own careers.

Past tension with Lil Uzi Vert was described as “competition,” while Playboi Carti collaborations and fan drama added to the speculation.

Despite what some fans might think, Lil Yachty insists there’s no beef between him, Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti. On Wednesday (Aug. 13) night, the rapper hopped on PlaqueBoyMax’s livestream to remind everyone they’re “grown men” with their own careers.

“I ran into Uzi like, how long ago? I ran into the n**ga like a month ago,” Lil Yachty said, before Draft Day pointed out it was actually closer to two or three weeks. The “TESLA” artist went on to say, “I was leaving the studio, tired as hell at seven o’clock in the morning. I opened the door, and he was in the car.”

Lil Yachty clarified, “I opened his car door, and I was like, ‘My bad.’ He was like, ‘Wrong car.’” Though not exactly a warm reunion, the Quality Control Music artist emphasized, “I ain’t got no problem. I ain’t got no problem with Carti either.”

For whatever reason, Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert have never collaborated on a track, even though they were both part of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class. In an interview with The FADER the following year, the Georgia rapper said, “Me and Uzi aren’t friends. We used to be cool. It’s not beef, it’s just competition.”

The Concrete Boys frontman has linked up with Playboi Carti plenty of times, though. They teamed up on “Get Dripped” and later joined forces with Future on “Flex Up.” In 2024, when fans accused him of “biting” the Opium Records rapper’s sound, Lil Yachty pushed back.

“How did I bite him? The beat? If that’s the case, I [have] been workin’ with Cardo since 2019 [or] 2020 on record. Y’all fans be smoking the strongest d**k,” he said. Of course, the fact that Giovanna Ramos — who previously ran with Concrete Boys — reportedly began dating Carti only added fuel to the rumors.

“We’re grown men. We’re all just living our own lives, getting our own money,” Lil Yachty told PlaqueBoyMax.