Lil Yachty has another hit on his hands. On Friday (June 6), the Concrete Boys frontman returned with his first solo single of the year, “Murda” — complete with a music video directed by Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade.

“Behind scenes, s**t is murder / It is murder, it's murder / Free my dawg Dee Santi' out that murder,” Lil Yachty raps over a beat that samples Maggie Rogers’ “Alaska.” Elsewhere, he tips his hat to a legend: “Real codeine collector, dawg, I sip more drank than Weezy.”

The record itself follows a slew of collaborations Lil Yachty’s done over the past few months, including 2 Chainz’s “SISTA WIVES” and “Can’t Be Crete Boy” with Veeze. Take a look at the visual for “Murda” below.

Lil Yachty And Cole Bennett Have Been Working Together For Years

Especially nowadays, Lil Yachty is one of — if not the — most frequent collaborators in Bennett’s circle. The two first worked together in 2016 on a visual companion to “F**k Up a Sack,” and since then, their joint résumé has been nothing short of legendary. Lyrical Lemonade is behind visuals for records like "Strike (Holster)," "Sorry Not Sorry" and "Poland."

“Yachty is just a really good friend,” Bennett previously told Complex. “He's been there for me, really, for my whole career. Since early in my career, he's been someone I could work with really easily, no matter what that may be.”

He added, “Yachty and my workflow really comes down to just being able to make the most out of a little bit. We did ‘Poland’ just running around New York. We did the ‘Strike’ video in his backyard, a parking garage and a forest reserve up the street in like four hours.”

Funnily enough, the video for “Murda” arrived just weeks before Lil Yachty’s upcoming set at the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash. He’s slated to perform on June 22, with Young Thug, Quavo, NAV, G Herbo and plenty of others on the bill for that weekend.

Following that, Lil Yachty will hit the road again as a supporting act for Tyler, The Creator’s “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR.” The “One Night” rapper’s run with the “EARFQUAKE” hitmaker wraps up in September with a final stop in Perth, Australia.