Key Takeaways:

A viral dance video of Lizzo and BigXthaPlug has fans buzzing about a potential collaboration.

BigXthaPlug’s latest album featured country artists, showcasing his country-trap crossover.

Lizzo’s recent mixtape and deluxe edition signaled a bold new chapter in her musical evolution.

There might be another Texas anthem brewing. On Wednesday (Sept. 10), Lizzo and BigXthaPlug sent fans into a frenzy after posting a clip of themselves dancing to his track “The Largest.”

“We the BIGGEST in the game!” Lizzo captioned the post. Fans immediately flood the comments, questioning whether the two are teaming up on music. “Does this mean a collab is coming?” one person wrote, while another Instagram user said, “I can’t even tell you how much I need a collab with these two.”

What’s particularly exciting is the fact that neither Lizzo nor BigXthaPlug is restricted by genre. In August, the Dallas native dropped I Hope You’re Happy, an album largely featuring country artists like Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman, and Ella Langley. “The way I went about it, I looked for anybody who I felt like had some type of soul in them,” he explained to Apple Music’s Thomas Rhett about his choice to blur the lines between rap and country.

“OK, he looks good with the haircut,” one commenter said, referencing BigXthaPlug cutting his locs last month. Another added enthusiastically, “My Texas people in the house,” while someone else noted, “I’m really loving this new Lizzo.”

As for Lizzo, she’s in perhaps the most exciting stage of her career post-Special. In July, she released MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING and followed it with a deluxe edition last Friday (Sept. 5). The original project boasted contributions from SZA and Doja Cat, while the expanded version introduced nine records with appearances from Lil Jon and Tierra Whack.

“I think I needed to drop those songs so I could subvert that expectation of me,” Lizzo shared with New York Magazine regarding the LP. “In turn, it created this new discovery that I really wanted. I wanted people to rediscover who I am and fall in love with her all over again.”