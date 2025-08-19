Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt BigXthaPlug performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 and Beyonce performing Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

BigXthaPlug couldn’t be happier to call himself a member of the BeyHive. On Monday (Aug. 18), the rapper opened up about how surreal it was to have Beyoncé use his song during her “Cowboy Carter Tour.”

“Beyoncé [is a] Texas legend,” he told Complex. “I thought I would get a Travis Scott co-sign before Beyoncé. For her to go all around the world, to play [‘The Largest’] in her set is… I’m a part of the BeyHive now.”



BigXthaPlug went on to explain how much the moment has meant for his career. “I definitely appreciate her for that because the song was already going in a great direction, but after that, now I got a big fan base of women. If they didn’t love me then, they for sure love me now,” he continued.

“Definitely kudos to Beyoncé,” the TAKE CARE artist added, before seemingly putting the thought of a collaboration in the air: “Hopefully, we can get this record in.” See the full clip below.

Speaking of the “Irreplaceable” singer, BigXthaPlug seems to be pulling inspiration from her fans for his own base. “You know how Beyoncé [has] the BeyHive? I think I’ma call them my sockets,” he said. It’s still a work in progress, but the idea plays into him being, well, The Plug.

Although a Beyoncé co-sign may be the biggest the Dallas rapper has ever gotten, opening for Drake at Wireless Festival in July was also a major milestone for him. “For Drake to know who I am, that still made me feel some type of way on the inside,” BigXthaPlug told “Popcast.” He admitted it was one of his tougher crowds to win over, but being hand-picked by Drizzy was enough to make it worthwhile.

On Friday (Aug. 22), BigXthaPlug will be releasing his long-awaited album, I Hope You’re Happy. So far, he’s raised anticipation for LP with “All The Way” featuring Bailey Zimmerman, “Hell At Night” with Ella Langley, and his Shaboozey-assisted “Home.”